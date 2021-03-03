Ireland to re-establish diplomatic presence in Iran

Ireland will re-establish its diplomatic presence in Iran following the closure of its embassy in Tehran in 2012, announced Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"A Diplomatic Mission will be established this year, to be headed at Charge d'Affaires level, with a commitment to re-open an Irish Embassy in 2023," said Coveney in a statement posted on the website of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

He said that the decision is part of the government's efforts to double Ireland's global impact by 2025 under a Global Ireland strategy.

"As an elected member of the Security Council, it is particularly important that we have the ability to engage in more depth on the range of Middle East issues on the Security Council's agenda," he said, adding that Ireland has a particular responsibility to play a constructive and impactful role on the nuclear non-proliferation agenda as a facilitator of Resolution 2231 for the next two years on the Security Council.