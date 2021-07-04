Iran's exports from Gilan prov. hit 24% growth in Q1

Export of products from northern province of Gilan in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to June 21) registered a 24 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Accordingly, more than $146 million worth of non-oil products was exported from Gilan province in the first three months of the current year, indicating a 24 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Head of Gilan Province Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Farhad Dalghpoush said that totally 241,599 tons of non-oil products, valued at $146,294,329, were exported from Gilan province to foreign countries from March 21 to June 21, showing a three percent decline in terms of volume as compared to the same period of last year.