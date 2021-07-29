Iran exports to Iraq up 54% in 3 months

Iran exported goods worth 2.34 billion dollars to Iraq in the first three months of Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 21), which shows a 54 percent increase comparing to the same period last year, an Iranian official said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Head of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, Jahanbakhsh Sanjabi addressing a meeting in Kermanshah on Thursday, said that the figures indicate that 95 percent of bilateral trade was exports from Iran to Iraq, which amounted to over 7.4 billion dollars in last Iranian year (March 21, 2020 to March 21, 2021).

Sanjabi noted that Iran imported commodities worth 131 million dollars in the same period.

According to the official, petrochemical products and oil materials with 2.7 billion dollars had the largest share of the Iranian exports to Iraq.

Industrial products with 1.75 billion dollars, agricultural and food industries with 1.74 billion dollars, and mineral materials with 1.2 billion dollars were exported to the neighboring country in the last Iranian year, he noted.

Iran plans to increase the volume of export to 20 billion dollars in the current and next Iranian calendar year, he said, adding that given the 40-64 billion dollars potential in Iraq's market, Tehran hopes to attain the big share of export in the near future.

He further urged the Iranian authorities to pave the ground for exporting technical commodities and IT services to Iraq.

Referring to the fact that 47 percent of Iran's export to Iraq is carried out through Kermanshah province, he said that the chamber of commerce is ready to negotiate with the Iraqi side to develop export of products being manufactured in Kermanshah and hold professional exhibitions.

He also welcomed setting up a joint industrial town in Ghasr-e Shirin city in Kermanshah province.