Iran ready to hold meeting in 3+3 format - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Iran is ready to hold a meeting in the 3+3 format, Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a meeting with Russian Deputy FM Alexander Grushko, Trend reports via the Telegram channel of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Abdollahian noted the need for regional cooperation and declared Iran's readiness to hold a meeting of the FMs of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Türkiye, Armenia, and Georgia in Tehran.

In turn, Grushko also stressed the importance of developing cooperation at the bilateral, regional, and international levels, the statement said.

The initiative to create a platform for regional cooperation in the 3+3 format (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Türkiye, Russia and Iran) was taken by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The first meeting of the 3+3 Consultative Regional Platform was held in Russia’s Moscow city under the co-chairmanship of Russian Deputy FM Andrey Rudenko, Azerbaijani Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov, Armenian Deputy FM Vahe Gevorgyan, Turkish Deputy FM Sedat Onal, as well as Director General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Haghighian on December 10, 2021.