Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 12, Trend reports via the CBI.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 43 currency prices increased, and 1 currency price decreased compared to June 12.
As for CBI, $1 equals 379,951 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 411,981 rials, while on June 12, one euro was 407,133 rials.
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 494,705 rials, and the price of $1 is 456,244 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 461,909 rials, and the price of $1 was 425,998 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 586,000–589,000 rials, while one euro is about 636,000–639,000 rials.
