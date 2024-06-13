Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 13

Iran Materials 13 June 2024 10:45 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 43 currency prices increased, and 1 currency price decreased compared to June 12.

As for CBI, $1 equals 379,951 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 411,981 rials, while on June 12, one euro was 407,133 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 13

Rial on June 12

1 US dollar

USD

379,951

379,340

1 British pound

GBP

487,872

482,589

1 Swiss franc

CHF

426,052

422,052

1 Swedish króna

SEK

36,860

36,087

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

36,152

36,361

1 Danish krone

DKK

55,234

54,585

1 Indian rupee

INR

4,552

4,535

1 UAE dirham

AED

103,458

103,292

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,240, 631

1,236,715

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

136,375

136,173

100 Japanese yens

JPY

243,756

241,086

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

48,659

48,561

1 Omani rial

OMR

986,922

985,248

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

277,487

275,531

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

236,236

232,572

1 South African rand

ZAR

20,686

20,344

1 Turkish lira

TRY

11,757

11,730

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,225

4,220

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

104,382

104,214

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

29,018

28,930

1 Syrian pound

SYP

29

29

1 Australian dollar

AUD

250,564

250,250

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

101,320

101,157

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,010,320

1,008,883

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

282,570

280,162

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

323,369

322,591

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

12,575

12,488

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

181

181

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

284,393

283,333

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

78,338

78,057

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

52,492

52,297

100 Thai baths

THB

1,042,003

1,031,730

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

80,530

80,363

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

278,168

274,758

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

535,897

535,035

1 euro

EUR

411,981

407,133

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

84,379

84,092

1 Georgian lari

GEL

132,623

132,408

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

23,466

23,257

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

5,333

5,353

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

116,192

116,002

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

223,507

223,146

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

649,398

645,761

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

35,664

35,372

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

108,445

108,276

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

10,440

10,420

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 494,705 rials, and the price of $1 is 456,244 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 461,909 rials, and the price of $1 was 425,998 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 586,000–589,000 rials, while one euro is about 636,000–639,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more