Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 43 currency prices increased, and 1 currency price decreased compared to June 12.

As for CBI, $1 equals 379,951 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 411,981 rials, while on June 12, one euro was 407,133 rials.

Currency Rial on June 13 Rial on June 12 1 US dollar USD 379,951 379,340 1 British pound GBP 487,872 482,589 1 Swiss franc CHF 426,052 422,052 1 Swedish króna SEK 36,860 36,087 1 Norwegian krone NOK 36,152 36,361 1 Danish krone DKK 55,234 54,585 1 Indian rupee INR 4,552 4,535 1 UAE dirham AED 103,458 103,292 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,240, 631 1,236,715 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 136,375 136,173 100 Japanese yens JPY 243,756 241,086 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 48,659 48,561 1 Omani rial OMR 986,922 985,248 1 Canadian dollar CAD 277,487 275,531 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 236,236 232,572 1 South African rand ZAR 20,686 20,344 1 Turkish lira TRY 11,757 11,730 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,225 4,220 1 Qatari riyal QAR 104,382 104,214 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 29,018 28,930 1 Syrian pound SYP 29 29 1 Australian dollar AUD 250,564 250,250 1 Saudi riyal SAR 101,320 101,157 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,010,320 1,008,883 1 Singapore dollar SGD 282,570 280,162 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 323,369 322,591 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 12,575 12,488 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 181 181 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 284,393 283,333 1 Libyan dinar LYD 78,338 78,057 1 Chinese yuan CNY 52,492 52,297 100 Thai baths THB 1,042,003 1,031,730 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 80,530 80,363 1,000 South Korean won KRW 278,168 274,758 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 535,897 535,035 1 euro EUR 411,981 407,133 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 84,379 84,092 1 Georgian lari GEL 132,623 132,408 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 23,466 23,257 1 Afghan afghani AFN 5,333 5,353 1 Belarus ruble BYN 116,192 116,002 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 223,507 223,146 100 Philippine pesos PHP 649,398 645,761 1 Tajik somoni TJS 35,664 35,372 1 Turkmen manat TMT 108,445 108,276 Venezuela bolivarı VES 10,440 10,420

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 494,705 rials, and the price of $1 is 456,244 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 461,909 rials, and the price of $1 was 425,998 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 586,000–589,000 rials, while one euro is about 636,000–639,000 rials.

