Iran observes decline in product imports from Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Iran's imports of products from Kyrgyzstan decreased by 27.2 percent in value terms and 53.8 percent in weight terms during 11 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2023 through February 19, 2024) compared to the same month of last year, the statistics of Iran's Customs Administration said, Trend reports.

According to the statistics, imports of products from Kyrgyzstan to Iran amounted to 2,800 tons worth about $5.58 million for 11 months.

The statistics indicate that during the same period last year, Iran's imports of products from Kyrgyzstan amounted to 6,080 tons worth $7.66 million.

The information adds that Iran imported mainly agricultural products and phosphoric acid from Kyrgyzstan.

Statistics reveal that during the 11th month of the current Iranian year (from January 21 through February 19, 2024), Iran's import of products from Kyrgyzstan amounted to 216 tons worth $463,000.

Meanwhile, according to the statistics of Iran's Customs Administration, about 35.8 million tons of products worth about $59.9 billion were imported to Iran during the 11 months. Iran's product imports increased by 11.1 percent in value terms and 6.4 percent in weight terms compared to the same period last year.

To note, Iran mainly attaches importance to the import of products required by the country and imposes certain restrictions on the import of products produced in the country.

