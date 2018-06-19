Iranian government rejects calls for direct Iran-US talks‎

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht has rejected direct negotiations with the US administration.

Nobakht made the remarks while reacting to a request by well-known Iranian activists for launching direct negotiations with the United States, the Iranian state-run IRINN TV reported June 19.

There are no grounds or logic to talk with the US president Donald Trump, Nobakht said.

‎"Who will we negotiate with? With a person who doesn't have a political and intellectual stability? Now there are no grounds for negotiations with such a ‎person and the public opinion doesn't welcome that,” the Iranian official said.

Recently more than 100 Iranians activists and well-known personalities issued a statement calling for direct talks between Tehran and Washington without setting any pre-conditions to resolve the disputes between the two parties.

The statement insists that the perilous and precarious situation of the region needs a serious and responsible resolution to the current crisis-ridden relations between Tehran and Washington.

The US and Iran have not had diplomatic relations since US embassy personnel in Tehran was taken hostage for 444 days starting in late 1979.

In the absence of formal relations, Switzerland represents US interests in Tehran, and Pakistan represents Iranian interests in Washington. The only Iranian diplomatic presence in the US is its delegation to United Nations headquarters in New York.

It should be noted that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the then US President Barack Obama spoke by phone in September 2013 on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly. The phone conversation was the first direct communication in decades between the heads of state of the two countries. Iranian conservatives severely criticized Rouhani on the issue.

