Iran labor minister fails to survive impeachment

8 August 2018 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.8

Trend:

The Iranian parliament impeached Labor Ali Rabiei for his alleged mismanagement of unemployment and government enterprises, Tasnim news agency reported.

In the 290-seat parliament, 243 MPs were present in the voting session for the labor minister.

As many as129 lawmakers voted in favor of Rabiee’s dismissal, while 111 voted against the plan to dismiss the minister. Three lawmakers abstained.

Several cabinet members, including First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri accompanied Rabiei during the hearing at the legislature.

The labor minister was impeached for the second time in less than five months. He had survived a vote of no confidence on March 13.

