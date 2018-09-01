Iranian deputy minister, UK minister hold talks in Tehran

1 September 2018 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 1

Trend:

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araqchi and UK’s Foreign Office Minister Alistair Burt held a meeting in Tehran on Saturday and discussed various issues, including the Iran nuclear deal.

During the meeting, Araqchi and Burt discussed the future of Iran nuclear deal, mutual economic ties between Tehran and London following Washington’s pullout from the agreement, and financial mechanism between the two countries, the official website of Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on September 1.

The two sides also exchanged views about the latest developments in the region, the report added.

Burt arrived in the Iranian capital on Friday in the first such visit in several months for talks on the imprisoned British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - an issue not covered by Iranian media.

He arrived two days after Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taken to a prison hospital after a panic attack, following her return to jail from three days of temporary release.

Earlier in the week, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, who has spent two years seeking her release from claims of spying, praised the new foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, for taking a closer interest in the matter than his predecessor, Boris Johnson.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Ratcliffe said he had “sensed a change in the way he has prioritized Nazanin’s case”.

