Iran after enhanced ties with Russia, Belarus – Larijani

5 September 2018 23:11 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 5

Trend:

Iranian Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said his visits to Russia and Belarus are aimed at boosting bilateral ties with the two countries.

“Russia and Belarus have been always among Iran’s good friends, and through history we have had close cooperation with them,” Larijani said before leaving Tehran for Moscow on September 5, ICANA reported.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, the Iranian speaker left Tehran for Moscow and Minsk to attend two joint commission meetings.

"During my two-day visit, I will take the opportunity to explore ways to enhance bilateral ties with the two nations in different fields, including oil, mine, and agriculture," he added.

Iran and Belarus have developed good relations in recent years, particularly in the economic and trade sectors, and have signed a number of agreements to shore up bilateral cooperation.

Iran and Russia have also formed a strong alliance in recent years, with both supporting the Syrian government against foreign-backed militancy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian parliamentary delegation embarks on a journey to Europe
Politics 3 September 16:55
Iranian MPs withdraw impeachment request against education minister
Politics 2 September 10:32
Iranian MPs mull impeachment motion against industry minister
Politics 28 August 12:55
Iran’s parliament not convinced by Rouhani’s explanations; Judiciary to decide
Politics 28 August 12:10
Rouhani under fire: Parliament questions president on Iran's economic struggles
Politics 28 August 09:22
Iran says in talks with Russia to produce more nuclear power
Business 25 August 15:23
Latest
Completing Iran’s Azar oil field’s CPF unit needs 1 year
Business 5 September 23:31
VTB Bank to expand opportunities for exporting Azerbaijani products (Exclusive)
Economy news 5 September 22:16
President Aliyev congratulates King of Eswatini
Politics 5 September 22:15
VTB Bank ready to partake in state projects for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan
Economy news 5 September 21:58
Azerbaijan, Japan start talks on investment deal
Economy news 5 September 21:40
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Croatia for official visit (PHOTO)
Politics 5 September 21:39
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks investments in gold (Exclusive)
Economy news 5 September 21:37
VTB Bank keen to further help develop Azerbaijan-Russia trade relations (Exclusive)
Economy news 5 September 21:09
New workshop for ferroalloys’ production commissioned in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 5 September 20:39