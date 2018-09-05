Iran after enhanced ties with Russia, Belarus – Larijani

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 5

Iranian Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said his visits to Russia and Belarus are aimed at boosting bilateral ties with the two countries.

“Russia and Belarus have been always among Iran’s good friends, and through history we have had close cooperation with them,” Larijani said before leaving Tehran for Moscow on September 5, ICANA reported.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, the Iranian speaker left Tehran for Moscow and Minsk to attend two joint commission meetings.

"During my two-day visit, I will take the opportunity to explore ways to enhance bilateral ties with the two nations in different fields, including oil, mine, and agriculture," he added.

Iran and Belarus have developed good relations in recent years, particularly in the economic and trade sectors, and have signed a number of agreements to shore up bilateral cooperation.

Iran and Russia have also formed a strong alliance in recent years, with both supporting the Syrian government against foreign-backed militancy.

