Zarif thanks WHO for helping to fight against coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) for helping to fight the new coronavirus, minister wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Grateful to WHO and friendly nations for solidarity in fighting COVID19 — in face of US economic terrorism, which has endangered Iranian patients," he wrote.

The Ministry of Health, Medical and Medical Education of Iran on Monday has confirmed that 1501 people have been infected with the coronavirus, 66 people have died and 291 have recovered.