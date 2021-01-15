Iran had no contact with Biden's team - President's Chief of Staff

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.15

Trend:

No contact has been made between Iran and the team of the US elected President Joe Biden and these claims are only based on assumptions, said the Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi, Trend reports citing Iran daily newspaper.

"Mr. Joe Biden and his VP Mrs. Kamala Harris and other officials have talked about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, therefore there have been assumptions about the approach of the future US Administration. All this was based on the comments made during the presidential campaign," said Vaezi.

"The US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action hoping that Iran would also leave the deal but we did not, since we knew during the first year of Trump's administration he tried to blame Iran for all the problems," he said.

"So instead of leaving the deal Iran has reduced its commitments but we have preserved the JCPOA. So if the situation changes again, we will try to adjust and defend our rights," said the chief of staff.

Vaezi said most important thing for Iran is to preserve national interests and solve the problems of the population.