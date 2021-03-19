Iranian President responds to letter of Emir of Qatar

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 19

Trend:

Iran President Hassan Rouhani responded to the Emir of Qatar`s letter and called Collective dialogue and a strong region are among Iran-Doha goals.

President Hassan Rouhani's response to the letter of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that the Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani brought to Tehran, was presented by Iranian ambassador to Qatar Hamid Reza Dehghani Poodeh, the ambassador wrote on his Twitter account on Friday, Trend reports.

“Collective dialogue, strong and secure region based on understanding and cooperation are among the goals of both countries,” the ambassador said referring to the content of Rouhani's response.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with President Hassan Rouhani at the Presidential Palace on February 17, and delivered a written message from the Emir of Qatar to the President, IRNA reported.