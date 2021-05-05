Iran expects sanctions to be lifted soon - President Rouhani

TEHRAN, Iran, May.5

Trend:

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action moving in the right direction and sanction would be lifted soon, said the Iranian President.

The other side knows it has no way but to return to its JCPOA commitments and regulations, said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The course for ending sanction is smoother today, we hope the other side would obey the law as soon as possible and should know that we would not be satisfied with less than JCPOA and it should be fully implemented. The rights of the people of Iran should be achieved by the JCPOA," he noted.

"The regional countries are saying they have no problem with the JCPOA and the deal should be implemented. All organizations are cooperating with the Foreign Ministry in Vienna and trying to lift sanctions and have better relations with neighbors," Rouhani stressed.

"Our negotiators in Vienna have done a big job and if the other side returns to its commitments and the UNSC 2231 resolution the work would be complete soon. The negotiations are based on the right framework and the right move is being made and it is on the right track," the president added.

"We have promised to follow our targets in the remaining 3 months (of government ruling term) our goal is to lift sanction and curb Coronavirus, improve people's lives," he said.