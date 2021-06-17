Iranian Foreign Minister visits Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has visited Turkey to attend the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Khatibzadeh, the Iranian Foreign Minister will speak at the forum about Iran's neighborhood doctrine and policies.

“A number of issues, including, new opportunities for peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus, strengthening regional solidarity, regional cooperation in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the Persian Gulf, as well as, migrants, economic and trade diplomacy and more will be discussed in the forum,” he added.

The spokesman noted that on the sidelines of the forum, Zarif will attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan and hold talks with high-ranking officials from other countries.

Reportedly, the Antalya Diplomatic Forum will be held on June 18-20, 2021.