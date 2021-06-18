Iranian citizens showing interest in participating in elections – Iranian ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian citizens are interested in determining the fate of their country, no matter where they live, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi told Trend.

The ambassador noted that the Iranian constitution stipulates that Iranians living in Iran and abroad can participate in Iran’s presidential election.

Mousavi added that today, Iranian citizens living in Azerbaijan welcome this election with great sympathy and participate in it.

As reported, the 13th presidential election in Iran started today at 07:00 local time.

Four candidates are running for the presidency:

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director-General of the Central Bank of Iran).

The presidential election is scheduled to last until 00:00 at night. If necessary, the election time can be extended until 02:00.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.

Voting for the Iranian presidential election in Azerbaijan began at 08:00 in the morning and will last until 17:00. If necessary, the election time can be extended