Iran expects to sign contracts for working on reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Experienced Iranian companies are interested in participating in the reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan as soon as possible, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports.

"In this regard, contracts are expected to be signed," he said.

He made the remark during a press conference on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Iranian Revolution and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The ambassador noted that one of the important issues in the strong economic cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador added that Iran rejoices that these territories have been liberated.

"About 132 km of territory between Iran and Azerbaijan has been liberated. These territories are important areas for joint economic cooperation," said the ambassador.

