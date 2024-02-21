Iran's oil minister blames Israel for gas pipeline blast in south

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Israel is responsible for the explosion of the main gas pipeline in the south of Iran on February 14, said Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji, Trend reports.

He made this announcement to reporters after the meeting of the Cabinet of Iran in Tehran on Feb.21.

Owji said that the fire caused by the Israeli sabotage was put out swiftly and the pipeline was repaired, ensuring no disruption in gas supply across the country.

It should be noted that Israel refused to comment on the incident.

On February 14, the main gas pipeline was blown up in two separate places in Iran's Fars and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province. There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the explosion.

