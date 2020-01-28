Earthquake hits S Iran again

28 January 2020 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale rocked Khane Zenian region in the southern Iranian province of Fars again, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 18:54 p.m. local time on January 28 and at the depth of 5 km underground.

Yesterday, a quake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale shook the region.

No report has so far been released on the likely casualties or damage to the property.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

