Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 970 in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The number people infected with new coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 978 in Iran, Spokesperson of Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said, Trend reports via Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN).

Kianoush Jahanpour noted that 394 people got infected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson, so far, 54 people has died due to coronavirus infection in Iran and 11 died with coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

Jahanpour noted that 175 of those infected with COVID-19 have recovered.

Provinces Number of infected people Tehran 170 Markazi 44 Alborz 31 Qom 30 Gilan 28 Razavi Khorasan 17 Isfahan 13 Mazandaran 11 Khuzestan 9 Fars 8 Lorestan 8 Semnan 3 Hamadan 3 Hormozgan 2 Kerman 2 Kermanshah 2 Ilam 1 Sistan and Baluchestan 1 South Khorasan 1

According to the ministry's report, the number of the people infected with COVID-19 was 593 on Feb.29 and 43 people had lost their lives due to the infection, while 123 had recovered.