Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 970 in Iran

Society 1 March 2020 15:40 (UTC+04:00)
Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 970 in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The number people infected with new coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 978 in Iran, Spokesperson of Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said, Trend reports via Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN).

Kianoush Jahanpour noted that 394 people got infected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson, so far, 54 people has died due to coronavirus infection in Iran and 11 died with coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

Jahanpour noted that 175 of those infected with COVID-19 have recovered.

Provinces

Number of infected people

Tehran

170

Markazi

44

Alborz

31

Qom

30

Gilan

28

Razavi Khorasan

17

Isfahan

13

Mazandaran

11

Khuzestan

9

Fars

8

Lorestan

8

Semnan

3

Hamadan

3

Hormozgan

2

Kerman

2

Kermanshah

2

Ilam

1

Sistan and Baluchestan

1

South Khorasan

1

According to the ministry's report, the number of the people infected with COVID-19 was 593 on Feb.29 and 43 people had lost their lives due to the infection, while 123 had recovered.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan sharply lowers product imports from Turkey
Turkmenistan sharply lowers product imports from Turkey
Turkmenistan, Romania to discuss business partnership prospects
Turkmenistan, Romania to discuss business partnership prospects
Turkmenistan expands international cooperation in environmental protection
Turkmenistan expands international cooperation in environmental protection
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 970 in Iran Society 15:40
Tehran runs decontamination campaign amid coronavirus Iran 15:23
Bank lending up in Azerbaijan's economic regions as of Feb.1, 2020 Finance 14:55
Azerbaijan's private companies increase non-oil exports in January 2020 Business 14:54
Environmentalist Tom Steyer ends 2020 Democratic presidential bid US 14:37
Share of natural gas in electricity generation slightly up in Turkey Oil&Gas 13:30
Iran expands drilling work at various fields Business 13:19
Iran to put up various oil products for sale at IRENEX on March 1 Oil&Gas 13:09
Field hospital set up in Iran’s Qazvin to combat coronavirus Nuclear Program 12:55
Iranian specialist: New platform to be installed at Salman oil field Business 12:05
Iranian carmaker to release 9 new model Business 11:57
Four coronavirus cases registered in Mexico Other News 11:24
Trump discusses with Erdogan Turkey’s request for deployment of Patriot Missile Systems Turkey 10:31
Iran reduces working hours of banks due to coronavirus Iran 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:53
Brazil confirms second case of new coronavirus: Health Ministry Other News 09:13
Number of coronavirus cases in Spain reaches 58 Europe 08:19
Amount of electricity generated from renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 08:00
Trump says ready to lend helping hand to coronavirus-hit Iran 'if they ask' US 07:33
Armenia confirms first case of new coronavirus Armenia 07:00
Liverpool's dream run ends in shock 3-0 thrashing at Watford Other News 06:45
Australia reports first coronavirus death Other News 06:30
S. Korea reports 376 new virus cases, total exceeds 3,500 Other News 06:11
Turkey halts passenger flights to and from Italy, Iraq and South Korea Turkey 05:39
COVID-19 cases rise to seven in Greece Europe 05:13
France's Macron urges Turkey and Russia to agree ceasefire in Syria Europe 04:45
Mainland China reports 573 new coronavirus cases on Feb. 29 Other News 04:21
Putin informs Macron of efforts against terrorists in Syria Russia 04:05
Ireland confirms first case of coronavirus Europe 03:40
Iraq announces five new coronavirus cases Other News 03:10
Over 47,000 migrants have exited Turkey for Europe, minister says Turkey 02:39
U.N. chief welcomes U.S.-Taliban deal, stresses need to sustain reduction in violence Other News 02:01
Trump hails Afghanistan deal and plans to meet Taliban leaders soon US 01:13
Putin pledges aid to Iran in fight against novel coronavirus Russia 00:31
Italian coronavirus deaths rise to 29, number of cases climbs above 1,000 Europe 29 February 23:55
British PM Johnson and his girlfriend announce they are expecting first child Europe 29 February 23:19
First US death from coronavirus confirmed in Washington state US 29 February 22:49
Turkmenistan sharply lowers product imports from Turkey Turkey 29 February 22:18
Turkmenistan, Romania to discuss business partnership prospects Turkmenistan 29 February 22:04
Turkmenistan expands international cooperation in environmental protection Business 29 February 21:35
Oil prices to fall sharply if OPEC leaves quotas unchanged Oil&Gas 29 February 21:11
Iran's border with Iraq reopens Politics 29 February 21:11
Turkmenistan expands list of goods subject to customs duties Business 29 February 20:54
Turkmenistan approves Regulations on State Insurance Organization Business 29 February 20:44
Saudi Arabia welcomes peace agreement between U.S. and Taliban Arab World 29 February 20:19
Baku-Ankara plane takes off after technical problems Society 29 February 19:44
Azerbaijan sees significant increase in volume of bank deposits in national currency Finance 29 February 19:24
Bank deposits up in Azerbaijan’s regions Finance 29 February 19:24
Average monthly mortgage amount brakes its historical record in Azerbaijan Finance 29 February 19:22
Britain reports number of coronavirus cases has risen to 23 Europe 29 February 19:05
Erdogan, Putin to meet on March 5 or 6 Turkey 29 February 18:34
U.S.-Taliban sign historic troop withdrawal deal in Doha US 29 February 18:16
Azerbaijan Airlines suspends air communication with Iran Politics 29 February 17:51
Value of shares of Iranian mining companies increases Business 29 February 17:49
Azerbaijan Railways creates headquarters in connection with coronavirus Society 29 February 17:20
Turkmenistan extends tender for gas turbine engine overhaul Tenders 29 February 17:12
Azerbaijan’s ALTEC Glass plans to increase exports Economy 29 February 17:11
Turkmenistan's State Concern to buy auto equipments via tender Tenders 29 February 17:08
Payment card turnover increases in Azerbaijan Finance 29 February 17:04
Foreign ministry: Hotline created for Azerbaijani citizens wishing to return from Iran Politics 29 February 17:03
State services automation work underway in Kazakhstan ICT 29 February 17:02
Technopark of Uzbekistan expands its production ICT 29 February 16:58
Central Bank of Uzbekistan joins International Network for Financial Education Finance 29 February 16:55
Iran discloses steel consumption volume Business 29 February 16:46
Iran stops to export oil products to some countries due to coronavirus Oil&Gas 29 February 16:21
Iran discloses number of coronavirus-affected provinces Iran 29 February 16:02
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 29 February 15:37
Azerbaijan's Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund launches electronic cabinet Finance 29 February 15:36
Azerbaijan’s state border service closes border with Iran Politics 29 February 15:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 29 February 15:21
Azerbaijan discloses number of people with symptoms of coronavirus Society 29 February 15:17
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports increases Business 29 February 15:15
Kazakhstan's medical products manufacturer looking to export goods to Russia Business 29 February 15:11
Availability of insurance for population - one of priorities of development of Azerbaijani insurance market Economy 29 February 15:08
Dutch Bilancia may establish training center for Uzbek farmers Business 29 February 15:05
Prospects for development of bancassurance in Azerbaijani insurance market Economy 29 February 15:00
Banks in Uzbekistan starts charging commission from retail outlets Finance 29 February 14:51
Special insulated clothing production to be launched in Iran Iran 29 February 14:50
U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Doha for signing of pact with Taliban US 29 February 14:33
Former British finance minister says would have cut income tax Europe 29 February 14:30
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises Iran 29 February 14:29
Export volume of fruits, vegetables from Azerbaijan slightly decreases Business 29 February 14:14
Galt & Taggart talks coronavirus outbreak's influence on Georgian economy Business 29 February 14:13
Turkey increases fruit exports to Kazakhstan Business 29 February 14:09
Volume of oil products' sale by Azerbaijani refinery in Turkey revealed Oil&Gas 29 February 14:04
Five Iranian MPs infected by coronavirus Iran 29 February 14:00
Georgia confirms third case of coronavirus Georgia 29 February 13:57
Baku Higher Oil School starts cooperating with Pasha Bank (PHOTO) Economy 29 February 13:50
Microsoft Azerbaijan’s new products to optimize activity and risks of companies Economy 29 February 13:49
Turkey increases LPG import from US Oil&Gas 29 February 13:49
Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to postpone Lebanon travel over coronavirus Arab World 29 February 13:31
Volume of cargo transshipped via Turkish Port of Kocaeli disclosed Turkey 29 February 13:28
Cargo transshipment volume via Turkish Izmir port revealed Turkey 29 February 13:28
Volumes of naphtha transshipment through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 29 February 13:25
Italian Eni’s branch opens tender in Turkmenistan Tenders 29 February 13:05
Minister: Thanks to Southern Gas Corridor, Georgia’s transit role reaches international level Oil&Gas 29 February 13:02
Kazakhstan’s SCAT suspends flights to Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus spread Transport 29 February 12:57
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipped via Turkish Port of Tekirdag Turkey 29 February 12:55
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 29 February 12:54
US congressman makes statement on Khojaly genocide Politics 29 February 12:47
All news