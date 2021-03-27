Private company in Iran to produce Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 27

Trend:

Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has announced that Iran will start producing the Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine from April, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

"An Iranian private company is cooperating with Russia to produce the 'Sputnik V' vaccine," Jalali said.

The ambassador added that the initial production volume will be up to 9 million doses per month.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.