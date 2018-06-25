Turkey votes for development

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Elections in Turkey always differed with a high turnout and, as is known, voter turnout in the parliamentary and presidential elections that took place yesterday in the country was 87 percent, which is an excellent indicator.

From the first day of the announcement of the date of the parliamentary and presidential elections, there was no doubt that the current President of the country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will win in the presidential election, and "Cumhur İttifakı" (Justice and Development Party and the Party nationalist movement (MHP)] bloc in the parliamentary elections.

According to preliminary counting of votes, Erdogan gathered 52.58 percent of the votes in the presidential election, said the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK).

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) settled for 30.64 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.30 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) - 8.39 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi, SP) - 0.89 percent and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent of the votes.

As for the parliamentary election, the political bloc called "People's Unity" (Cumhur Ittifaki) (Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party [MHP]) gained 53.65 percent of the votes, the bloc called "People's Alliance" (Millet Ittifaki) with the participation of CHP, SP and "Iyi Parti" - 33.96 percent, and HDP - 11.69 percent. The remaining parties gained 0.07 percent of the votes.

Thus, the Justice and Development Party will be represented in the country's parliament by 295, MHP-48, CHP-147, İyi Parti - 43, and HDP - 67 MPs.

SP and Vatan Partisi will not be represented in the parliament of the country.

An interesting and important fact in the elections in Turkey is that Erdogan himself scored slightly fewer votes than the "Cumhur İttifakı" bloc, which means that the personality of President Erdogan is of particular importance in Turkey.

There are many reasons for the victory of President Erdogan in the elections, but the main one is the period of economic reforms conducted under his leadership.

In addition, while other candidates opposed the implementation of such global projects as the shipping channel in Istanbul, the construction of the third airport in Istanbul, and the development of the defense industry, Erdogan always emphasized them.

Thus, it's safe to say that those who voted for Erdogan, voted for the development of Turkey.

Rufiz Hafizoglu, Deputy editor-in-chief of Trend

