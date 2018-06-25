Turkey votes for development

25 June 2018 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Elections in Turkey always differed with a high turnout and, as is known, voter turnout in the parliamentary and presidential elections that took place yesterday in the country was 87 percent, which is an excellent indicator.

From the first day of the announcement of the date of the parliamentary and presidential elections, there was no doubt that the current President of the country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will win in the presidential election, and "Cumhur İttifakı" (Justice and Development Party and the Party nationalist movement (MHP)] bloc in the parliamentary elections.

According to preliminary counting of votes, Erdogan gathered 52.58 percent of the votes in the presidential election, said the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK).

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) settled for 30.64 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.30 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) - 8.39 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi, SP) - 0.89 percent and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent of the votes.

As for the parliamentary election, the political bloc called "People's Unity" (Cumhur Ittifaki) (Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party [MHP]) gained 53.65 percent of the votes, the bloc called "People's Alliance" (Millet Ittifaki) with the participation of CHP, SP and "Iyi Parti" - 33.96 percent, and HDP - 11.69 percent. The remaining parties gained 0.07 percent of the votes.

Thus, the Justice and Development Party will be represented in the country's parliament by 295, MHP-48, CHP-147, İyi Parti - 43, and HDP - 67 MPs.

SP and Vatan Partisi will not be represented in the parliament of the country.

An interesting and important fact in the elections in Turkey is that Erdogan himself scored slightly fewer votes than the "Cumhur İttifakı" bloc, which means that the personality of President Erdogan is of particular importance in Turkey.

There are many reasons for the victory of President Erdogan in the elections, but the main one is the period of economic reforms conducted under his leadership.

In addition, while other candidates opposed the implementation of such global projects as the shipping channel in Istanbul, the construction of the third airport in Istanbul, and the development of the defense industry, Erdogan always emphasized them.

Thus, it's safe to say that those who voted for Erdogan, voted for the development of Turkey.

---

Rufiz Hafizoglu, Deputy editor-in-chief of Trend

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Number of Iranian companies registered in Turkey increase
Economy news 15:11
CIS states eye to expand integrated foreign exchange market through third countries (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:54
Turkey sees increase in number of registered Azerbaijani companies
Economy news 13:54
Apricot exports for Uzbekistan down more than twofold
Economy news 12:58
Turkey eliminates 24 PKK terrorists
Turkey 12:53
Putin congratulates Erdogan on election victory
Russia 12:35
Turkey teaches democracy the whole world - Erdogan
Turkey 00:33
Erdogan gains 54.58% after counting 78.11% of ballots
Turkey 24 June 22:26
President Aliyev congratulates Erdogan on confident victory in presidential election
Politics 24 June 21:54
Erdogan leads presidential election in Turkey
Turkey 24 June 20:29
Elections in Turkey ended
Turkey 24 June 18:15
High turnout in elections is indicator of democratic level in Turkey - President of Turkey
Turkey 24 June 16:15
President of Turkey voted in parliamentary and presidential elections
Turkey 24 June 15:36
Today's elections are most important in history of Turkey - Foreign Minister
Turkey 24 June 14:19
Turkish Prime Minister: Turkey become stronger after elections
Turkey 24 June 12:58
Parliamentary and presidential elections kicked off in Turkey
Turkey 24 June 09:00
Turkish Air Force neutralizes 15 PKK militants
Turkey 24 June 01:43
National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has positive aura: Turkish gymnast
Society 23 June 19:56