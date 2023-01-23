BBC criticizes Vardanyan for using ration system for food products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Stephen Saсkur, author of the HARDtalk program on the BBC TV channel, has criticized Ruben Vardanyan, a fugitive Russian billionaire of Armenian origin, who recently took over separatists in Karabakh, for using a ration system for food products.

"The Red Cross makes sure that some vital medicines get through. But I notice that you use a ration system to get buckwheat, rice, sugar, pasta, and butter. But if this continues, it seems to me that it is not going to be viable. People will suffer," Saсkur said.

Vardanyan did not even say anything in defense of his "unique" idea regarding this system, and desperately replied that "despite all the difficulties we face, I believe that people will be strong".

This once again shows the indifference of the Russian billionaire to the lives of people who he simply uses for his nefarious goals.