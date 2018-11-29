Georgian PM: “No time to waste for celebration, it’s time to work”

29 November 2018 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze stated after hearing the results of exit polls that “there is no time to waste in celebrating the victory, it is time to work”, Agenda.ge reports.

He congratulated the Georgian Dream endorsed independent presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili on the victory in the presidential race and stated that the government “has received a message from the Georgian people.”

"I want to congratulate Salome Zurabishvili and the Georgian state on the victory. The elections have proved once again that Georgia is a truly democratic state", Bakhtadze said.

Both the first and the second round of elections were important for the government. We have received the message from the public and we know what is needed to be done in the future. We are ready to worthily respond to all the challenges Georgia is facing,” Bakhtadze said.

Bakhtadze thanked the public for support in the elections.

