Coronavirus cases up in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Eight new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected people to 818, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Three patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered patients has reached 686, while 13 people died of the virus in the country.

Currently, 2,902 people remain under quarantine, and 249 people are in patient care.

As the country is preparing to reopen its airspace to local and international travelers, Georgian airports are obliged to follow all guidelines aimed at preventing the possible spread of the virus after the resumption of flights.