Georgia reports 8 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported eight new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1,168, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, some 940 of the 1,168 patients have recovered, while 17 others have died.

As of today, 211 people remain infected with COVID-19 in the country.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

