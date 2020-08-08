PM Gakharia: Georgia ready for NATO membership
Georgia is fully ready to be a NATO member state, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told local media on Saturday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.
The head of the government told reporters "today Georgia is fully ready for NATO membership and our partners can see and appreciate this".
Gakharia also said in his comments "nothing could threaten relations with our strategic partners" and added Georgia's foreign partnerships had reached a status "never seen before".
