Investigation about notification of bomb in GPB launched under article of false alarm on terrorism

An investigation about the notification of a bomb in the building of Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) has been launched under Article 331 of Criminal Code of Georgia envisaging the false alarm on terrorism – Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) told GPB, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) continues working in its usual regime. Law enforcers worked in the building of Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB).

Mine-diffusion specialists and officers of Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) were inspecting the building for more than 4 hours. Employees of Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) were evacuated from GPB building. The First Channel and Radio of GPB worked in uninterrupted regime.

A notification was received on the hotline of the broadcaster earlier this afternoon about presence of a bomb in the building.