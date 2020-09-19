Georgian Tbilisi to be host city for 2021 ADB’s 54th Annual Meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Georgian Tbilisi will be the host city for 2021 Asian Development Bank's (ADB’s) 54th Annual Meeting, said President Masatsugu Asakawa in an address to ADB’s Board of Governors, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, the Asian Development Bank is committed to partnering with developing economies in Asia and the Pacific to achieve their recovery goals from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"ADB will continue to earn your trust as a steadfast partner during the uncertain times we still face in our region as we build for a strong and lasting recovery. Our work toward a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive recovery stands on a foundation of mutual trust formed over decades of cooperation with you, our members", said Asakawa.

Meanwhile, Georgian Finance Minister Ivane Matchavariani has been elected chairman of the board of governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for one year. Matchavariani was appointed during the 53rd annual meeting of the ADB held online on September 17-18.

Speaking at the event, Matchavariani emphasized the ADB's efforts in helping Georgia fight the spread of COVID-19 and at the same time pointed to several sectors that would need further support from the bank.

