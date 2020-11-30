Georgian Finance Minister tests positive for COVID-19

As a result of the testing, Minister of Finance of Georgia, Ivane Machavariani has diagnosed with COVID-19. The press service of the Ministry released this information, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Machavariani feels well and continues to work from home, remotely.

At the same time, according to the Ministry, as a result of testing, COVID-19 was confirmed to the Deputy Minister Giorgi Kakauridze.