Georgia reports 1 731 coronavirus cases, 4 599 recoveries, 39 deaths
Georgia reported 1 731 coronavirus cases, 4 599 recoveries and 39 deaths on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Georgian capital Tbilisi reported the highest number of 774 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 255 cases, and the Adjara region with 142 cases.
Georgia’s total case tally now stands at 208 638, among them 180 441 people recovered and 2 094 died.
There are 481 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6 654 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1 913 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.
