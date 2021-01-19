Georgia reports 1,550 new coronavirus cases for Jan.19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Georgia has reported 1,550 new cases of coronavirus, 494 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 647 cases

Imereti - 249 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 145 cases

Kakheti - 106 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 93 cases

Shida Kartli - 95 case

Adjara - 58 cases

Guria - 53 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 49 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 41 case

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 14 case

As of today, 11,336 individuals are infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.

In total 17,398 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country of which 12,166 were antigen tests and 5,232 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 249,465 cases of coronavirus since February 2020, while the number of recoveries has reached 235,130 and the number of deaths has totaled 2,973.

