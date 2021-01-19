Georgia reports 1,550 new coronavirus cases for Jan.19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 1,550 new cases of coronavirus, 494 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 647 cases
Imereti - 249 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 145 cases
Kakheti - 106 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 93 cases
Shida Kartli - 95 case
Adjara - 58 cases
Guria - 53 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 49 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 41 case
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 14 case
As of today, 11,336 individuals are infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.
In total 17,398 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country of which 12,166 were antigen tests and 5,232 were PCR tests.
Georgia has had 249,465 cases of coronavirus since February 2020, while the number of recoveries has reached 235,130 and the number of deaths has totaled 2,973.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356