Georgia reports 723 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 723 new cases of coronavirus, 932 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 6,675 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

The new 723 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 321 cases

Adjara - 33 cases

Imereti - 121 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 27 cases

Shida Kartli - 52 cases

Guria - 9 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 78 cases

Kakheti - 42 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 16 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 23 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 1 case.

Georgia has had 256,287 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 246,459 of the 256,287 individuals have recovered, while 3,127 others have died.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356