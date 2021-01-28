Georgia reports 723 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.28
Georgia has reported 723 new cases of coronavirus, 932 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 6,675 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.
The new 723 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 321 cases
Adjara - 33 cases
Imereti - 121 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 27 cases
Shida Kartli - 52 cases
Guria - 9 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 78 cases
Kakheti - 42 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 16 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 23 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 1 case.
Georgia has had 256,287 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 246,459 of the 256,287 individuals have recovered, while 3,127 others have died.
