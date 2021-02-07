No case of reinfection with Covid-19 confirmed in Georgia
No case of reinfection with Covid-19 is confirmed in Georgia, said Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
According to Amiran Gamkrelidze, more than 30 suspicious samples were examined. Genetic studies continue into 2 cases.
Georgia reported 602 coronavirus cases, 569 recoveries, and 11 deaths on Saturday, the official figures show. The positivity rate for the last 7 days stands at 3. 74%.
Latest
Diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Armenian-destroyed mosque in liberated Zangilan (VIDEO)
Armenians destroyed Azerbaijani territories during occupation, says aide to president - Trend TV from Khudafarin (VIDEO)
Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan view cemetery destroyed by Armenians in Jabrayil - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Turkish ambassador witnesses inhuman, barbaric actions of Armenia in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani IDPs yearn to go back to their homes, but it may take another decade - National Geographic
Participation in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan - great opportunity for Iran's East Azerbaijan Province
Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete UAV-based course in Turkey, receive certificates (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Reconstruction of Jojug Marjanli - symbol of Azerbaijani people's determination to return, says president's aide - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan diplomatic corps' representatives arrive in Jabrayil's Jojug Marjanli - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Trade representative office talks about establishment of production of Russian wind power plants in Azerbaijan