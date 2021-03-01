European Council President pledges Georgia to have access to Covid-19 vaccine

“The European Union stands by Georgia during the COVID-pandemic,” European Council President Charles Michel said at a joint press conference with Georgian PM, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“The European Union stands by Georgia during the COVID-pandemic. The European Union and our team support Georgia with EUR 1.5 billion to help you fight the COVID and its socio-economic fallout. The EU is the biggest contributor to the COVAX facility, which will provide broad access to vaccines. I will personally work to ensure that Georgia has all possible access to the vaccines, “said Charles Michel.