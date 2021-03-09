Georgia reports 139 new cases of coronavirus for March 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 139 new cases of coronavirus, 129 recoveries and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 6,351 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 3,464 of the 6,351 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 2,887 were PCR tests.

The new 139 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 72 cases

Adjara - 3 cases

Imereti - 24 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 9 cases

Shida Kartli - 10 cases

Guria - 7 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 9 cases

Kakheti - 3 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 2 cases

The country has had 273,137 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 267,015 of the 273,137 patients have recovered, while 3,601 have died of the virus.

Currently 2,495 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

