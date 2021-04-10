Georgia reports 506 new coronavirus cases for April 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.10

Georgia reported 506 coronavirus cases, 285 recoveries, and 11 deaths on April 10, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 240 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 76 cases and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 66 cases.

A total of 25,751 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 15,769 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,982 were PCR tests.

There are 198 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,190 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 301 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

