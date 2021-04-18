Kutaisi Int’l Airport receives first Wizz Air flight from Vilnius since start of pandemic

Kutaisi International Airport in the western Georgian region of Imereti has welcomed travellers from Vilnius, Lithuania for the very first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

"After a long pause Wizz Air returned to Kutaisi again! The new terminal of Kutaisi International Airport is ready to receive tourists", the official travel page of Kutaisi City has posted in Facebook.

The flight was carried out by the Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air earlier today.

Wizz Air will be carrying out its flights:

to Warsaw and Vilnius in April

to Riga and Dortmund in May

Apart from Wizz Air, Kazakh airline FlyArystan will also be carrying out regular flights from Georgia's western Kutaisi airport.