Ambassador of Georgia to Ukraine returns to his duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Ambassador of Georgia to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze returned to Kyiv and took up his duties, Trend reports via Georgian Foreign Ministry.

Sharashenidze was recalled to Tbilisi last year after former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili became chair of the executive committee of the Ukrainian National Reforms Council.

According to the ministry, the Ambassador met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Bodnar.

“Ukrainian side welcomed Tbilisi’s decision and positively assessed this move,” reads the statement by Georgian MFA.

The Georgian Ambassador once again expressed solidarity and support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

The parties expressed their readiness for active cooperation in further deepening the strategic partnership between Georgia and Ukraine.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356