Georgian Dream party nominates Chairman of Georgian Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The ruling Georgian Dream party will nominate Kakha Kuchava for the post of Parliamentary Speaker, Party Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze has declared, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In Kobakhidze’s words, Archil Talakvadze, who has just left the post, will continue to work as a vice speaker.

In Talakvadze words, for due progress of the political processes in the parliament, he thinks it’s reasonable to leave his post.

He said a person who can lead the post in a more neutral mode is required.

“For me, it was a great honor to work as the Parliamentary Speaker,’’ Talakvadze claimed.

