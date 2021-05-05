Georgia, US highlight importance of COVID-19 vaccination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and the US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan emphasized the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 during the joint meeting, Trend reports via the prime ministerial press service.

As reported, the talks focused on the main directions of the Georgian-US strategic partnership in various fields, including security cooperation, COVID-19 pandemic-related global challenges, and the vaccination process.

Garibashvili welcomed the first port call of USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753), a Legend-class US Coast Guard national security cutter, in Batumi. He noted that this port call underlines the importance of the Black Sea in the Euro-Atlantic security, promotes cooperation in the security sphere, and peace and stability in the region.

The meeting also addressed the importance of fast vaccination and joint efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

US Deputy Chief of Mission Rian Harris also attended the meeting.

