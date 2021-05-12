Immunization with Sinovac in Georgia likely to begin in May

The Immunization Council supported administering the Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine before its authorization by the World Health Organization (HWO) due to high necessity, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Tamar Gabunia, the interim conclusion of strategic experts about the results of the Sinovac vaccine is available.

She said Sinovac vaccination could begin before the end of May even if WHO authorization still pending.

Georgia received 100 000 Sinovac vaccine jabs as a donation from the Chinese government.