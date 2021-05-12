Immunization with Sinovac in Georgia likely to begin in May
The Immunization Council supported administering the Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine before its authorization by the World Health Organization (HWO) due to high necessity, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
According to Tamar Gabunia, the interim conclusion of strategic experts about the results of the Sinovac vaccine is available.
She said Sinovac vaccination could begin before the end of May even if WHO authorization still pending.
Georgia received 100 000 Sinovac vaccine jabs as a donation from the Chinese government.
Latest
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Azerbaijan just a few days ago, more significant shipments expected later this month - Russian FM
Statements reeking of revanchism, are very dangerous, first of all for Armenian side - President Aliyev
Post-conflict situation, of course, dictates need for closer contacts at all levels - President Aliyev
Russia highly appreciates work of trilateral group of deputy prime ministers of three countries - Russian FM
Armenian railways are owned by Russian railways, therefore, we are discussing issue mainly with Russian side - President Aliyev