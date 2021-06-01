Georgia makes decision to shorten curfew

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian government has decided to shorten the curfew from between 11 PM and 5 AM (GMT+4) to between 11 PM and 4 AM , said Chief of the Operational Staff of the Interagency Coordination Council Giorgi Gibradze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, these steps are being taken In order to support the farmers sell their agricultural products.

The rule comes into play on June 1.

Georgia first imposed curfew in March 2020.

The country has reported 1,233 new cases of coronavirus, 1,002 recoveries and 31 deaths in the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935