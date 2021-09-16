Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.16
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 2,176 new cases of coronavirus, 2,838 recoveries and 43 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 2,176 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 756 cases
Adjara - 134 cases
Imereti - 357 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 143 cases
Shida Kartli - 138 cases
Guria - 59 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 243 cases
Kakheti - 236 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 58 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 42 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 10 cases.
The country has had 589,727 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 7.46 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
