Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for September 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,698 new cases of coronavirus, 1,910 recoveries, and 38 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The country has had 603,763 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. Some 6.46 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Some 573,353 of the 603,763 patients have recovered, while 8,749 have died from the virus.

The new 1,698 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 518 cases

Adjara - 120 cases

Imereti - 325 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 92 cases

Shida Kartli - 72 cases

Guria - 52 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 190 cases

Kakheti - 250 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 21 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 45 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 13 cases.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356