Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 5,739 new COVID-19 cases, 2,082 recoveries, and 36 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 56,555 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 42,546 tests were rapid, while the remaining 14,009 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 670,552, among them 616,937 people recovered and 9,546 died.

There are 61 people quarantined, 5,570 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,020 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of October 19, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,203 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm