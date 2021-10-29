Georgia increases import of vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia purchased 10,158 trucks worth $78.8 million from January through August 2021, compared to 5,978 trucks worth $44 million over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Meanwhile, before the COVID-19 pandemic period, from January through August 2019, Georgia imported 6,458 units of trucks totaling $44.5 million.

Georgia overall has increased the import of vehicles but is still lagging behind its pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) reports.

Some 70,645 cars worth $547.5 million were imported from January through August 2021, compared to 62,499 cars worth $536.9 million over the same period of 2020, and 101,399 cars in the amount of $712.9 million over the same period of 2019.

Germany with 3,875 vehicles ($19.1 million), Turkey with 294 vehicles ($18 million) and Italy with 387 vehicles ($9.7 million) are the largest exporters of trucks to Georgia by value.

Regarding car imports, Germany with 5,763 vehicles ($509 million), US with 48,332 vehicles ($331.9 million) and Japan with 7,483 vehicles ($96.4 million) became the largest exporters to Georgia by value.

