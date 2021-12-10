Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Georgia reported 3,454 new COVID-19 cases, 3,334 recoveries, and 49 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 50,623 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 29,925 tests were rapid, while the remaining 20,698 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 882,822 people, among them, 825,442 have recovered and 12,631 have died.

There are 35 people currently in quarantine, 6,266 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,172 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 10, more than 2.2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 9,813 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

