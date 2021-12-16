Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 3,123 new COVID-19 cases, 4,215 recoveries, and 39 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 48,898 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 31,214 tests were rapid, while the remaining 17,684 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 901,202 people, among them, 849,090 have recovered and 12,918 have died.

There are 33 people currently in quarantine, 5,882 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,137 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 16, more than 2.3 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,161 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm