At least 44 killed as air strike hits Libya migrant detention center: U.N.

4 July 2019 00:50 (UTC+04:00)

An air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in a suburb of the Libyan capital Tripoli late on Tuesday, killing at least 44 people and wounding more than 130, the United Nations said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

It was the highest publicly reported toll from an air strike or shelling since eastern forces under Khalifa Haftar launched a ground and aerial offensive three months ago to take Tripoli, the base of Libya’s internationally recognized government.

United Nations Libya envoy Ghassan Salame condemned the strike, saying it “clearly amounts to the level of a war crime”.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was outraged by the air strike and called for an independent investigation, his spokesman said. The U.N. Security Council was also due to meet on Libya behind closed doors later on Wednesday, diplomats said.

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said it was the second strike on the center during the recent fighting, even though its coordinates had been communicated to the warring sides.

Libya is one of the main departure points for African migrants, fleeing poverty and war, to try to reach Italy by boat, but many are picked up and brought back by the Libyan coast guard, supported by the European Union.

Some 6,000 are held in government-run detention centers in what human rights groups and the United Nations say are often inhuman conditions.

The UNHCR refugee agency had already called in May for the Tajoura center, which holds 600 people, to be evacuated after a projectile landed less than 100 meters (330 feet) away, injuring two migrants.

The hangar-type detention center is next to a military camp, one of several in Tajoura, east of Tripoli’s center, which have been targeted by air strikes for weeks.

Frightened migrants were still at the detention center after the strike, which partially destroyed the hangar. “Some people were wounded, and they died on the road, on their way running, and some people are still under the debris so we don’t know what to say,” said Othman Musa, a migrant from Nigeria.

“All we know is we want the U.N. to help people out of this place because this place is dangerous,” he said.

Clothes, flip-flops, bags and mattresses were littered on the floor next to what remained of limbs of dead. Blood stains coated some walls.

“Our teams had visited the center just yesterday (Tuesday) and saw 126 people in the cell that was hit. Those that survived are in absolute fear for their lives,” medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) said in a statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UNHCR expresses concern over deadly airstrike on migration facility near Tripoli
Other News 3 July 07:33
Air strike hits Tripoli migrant detention center, kills 40: official
Other News 3 July 04:29
Eastern Libyan authorities arrest two Turks over Turkey's support for 'militias'
Arab World 1 July 02:37
Air traffic stops at Libya's Tripoli Mitiga airport after air strike
Arab World 1 July 00:10
Libyan navy says rescues 391 illegal immigrants off western coast
Other News 29 June 06:13
Trump: U.S., Guatemala close to a safe third country deal on migrants
US 27 June 03:41
Latest
Volcano erupts on Italian island of Stromboli, kills one person
Europe 01:21
Blast kills three in Syria's Sweida
Arab World 00:18
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva views “Live Life” exhibition (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 23:07
Sudan opposition ready to discuss sovereign council leadership with military rulers
Other News 3 July 23:05
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with residents of children’s home No1 (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:13
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:02
Leyla Aliyeva attends entertainment show organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for children (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:01
Iran may sell its oil online, says expert
Oil&Gas 3 July 20:57
Azerbaijani MFA: Requiring additional security in 43rd UNESCO session in Baku is nothing but excuse to avoid participation
Politics 3 July 20:52